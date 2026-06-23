Identitii Limited (ASX:ID8) has issued an update regarding its ongoing US patent infringement claim against JPMorgan Chase (JPMC). On 22 June 2026 (US time), JPMC filed an unredacted opening brief supporting its motion to declare Identitii’s case exceptional and to seek an award of attorneys’ fees. Identitii is a technology company dedicated to preventing financial crime and enhancing data utilisation within financial ecosystems. It develops solutions that make financial data more secure, intelligent, and easier for businesses and their communities to leverage. The company stated that JPMC’s brief contains several matters it believes shareholders should be aware of.

JPMC outlined three primary grounds for its motion, asserting that Identitii’s patent eligibility arguments were objectively weak considering existing precedent, its infringement contentions relied on unsourced and unverified material, and its claim construction positions shifted repeatedly during the litigation. Furthermore, JPMC is seeking approximately US$4 million in attorneys’ fees, a figure not previously publicly available on the court’s docket. The brief also referenced Identitii’s latest quarterly activity report and financial position, with JPMC requesting the Court not to delay its fee motion pending resolution of Identitii’s Federal Circuit appeal.

Identitii, supported by its US counsel and litigation fund, strongly disagrees with JPMC’s characterisation of its conduct and has stated its intention to oppose the motion. The company maintains that this is not an exceptional case and is currently appealing the District Court’s dismissal of the case on §101 grounds with the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Identitii confirmed that this appeal remains unaffected by the fee motion. The company also clarified that the US patent matter is separate from its commercial operations, with BNDRY, its financial crime compliance infrastructure for Australian venues operating electronic gaming machines, continuing to operate normally, unimpacted by these legal proceedings.