SciDev Secures $6 Million Chemistry Contract with Newmont for Boddington Operations

SciDev Ltd (ASX: SDV) has announced it has secured a significant three-year contract, with a one-year extension option, with Newmont. This agreement involves the supply of MaxiFlox® chemistry and OptiFlox® dose control technology to Newmont’s Boddington Gold Operations in Western Australia. SciDev is a leading water treatment technology company, providing innovative solutions to the mining, utilities & infrastructure, data centres, and energy industries. Its Process Chemistry business focuses on developing and supplying advanced flocculant chemistry to enhance metal extraction, recover and recycle water, improve operational efficiencies, and reduce environmental footprints for clients.

The contract is projected to generate approximately $6.0 million in sales over its initial three-year term. These sales will stem from the provision of MaxiFlox® flocculant chemistry, OptiFlox® dose control technology, and associated technical services. Commencing in early 1H FY27, the agreement is anticipated to yield around $2.0 million in revenues annually throughout its duration. Newmont’s Boddington Gold Operations stands as one of Australia’s largest producing gold and copper mines, located approximately 130km southeast of Perth.

Todd Scott, Chief Executive Officer of SciDev Ltd, commented on the agreement, stating, “Securing a multi-year contract with an operator of Newmont’s calibre is a significant endorsement of our chemistry and dose control technology.” Mr. Scott further emphasised that this contract is a tangible example of SciDev’s strategy to build a market-leading, integrated water solutions platform that combines engineering, chemistry, data & optimisation. He also noted that it supports the company’s goal to grow long-term recurring revenue and improve the stability of its earnings base. The Board of SciDev Limited has authorised this announcement.