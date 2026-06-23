Mount Ridley Mines (ASX: MRD) Reports Extensive Scandium Extensions at Grass Patch

Mount Ridley Mines Limited (ASX: MRD) announced on 23 June 2026 that further scandium re-assay results have significantly extended the known mineralised footprint around its Block 1A and 1B Resource at the Grass Patch Complex in Western Australia. Mount Ridley Mines Ltd is an Australian critical minerals explorer focused on the discovery and development of heavy rare earth elements, gallium, and scandium across its wholly-owned Grass Patch and Weld Range projects. This latest tranche of Phase 1 results, building on a previous 13km strike extension reported on 11 June, involved re-assaying 481 historical aircore pulp samples and confirmed high-grade scandium mineralisation remains open on every margin of the existing resource.

The re-assay program identified multiple broad intercepts immediately outside the current resource shell, with grades well above Block 1’s average of 91.8 ppm Sc2O3. Noteworthy results include 22 metres at 134.09 ppm Sc2O3 from 33 metres in drillhole MRAC0977, 20 metres at 119.02 ppm Sc2O3 from 18 metres in MRAC0962, and 13 metres at 117.34 ppm Sc2O3 from 13 metres in MRAC0965. These intercepts, among others, demonstrate that scandium mineralisation extends open to the north, south, east, and west of the current resource boundaries, with several ending in mineralisation, suggesting further potential.

Managing Director & CEO, Mr Allister Caird, commented that these results, combined with the earlier south-western extension, reveal a scandium system that grows with further investigation. He highlighted that unlocking new value from existing drill material via re-assaying offers a low-cost pathway to materially expand a resource already ranked among the largest globally. This reinforces the Grass Patch project as a multi-commodity critical minerals asset, also hosting co-located rare earth and gallium resources. The Phase 1 data will now be incorporated into the resource model, supporting a potential upgrade pathway for the Block 1 Mineral Resource Estimate.