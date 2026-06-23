1414 Degrees Secures $8.45 Million Placement for Strategic Initiatives

1414 Degrees Ltd (ASX:14D) has successfully secured commitments to raise $8.45 million (before costs) through a strongly supported placement to sophisticated, professional, and institutional investors, including cornerstone participation from Tribeca Investment Partners. 1414 Degrees is an integrated clean-energy and industrial decarbonisation platform. The company leverages silicon-based technologies to store, convert, and enhance energy across various sectors, including grid-scale storage, industrial heat, hydrogen, and advanced battery materials.

The capital raise will provide 1414 Degrees with financial flexibility to progress key strategic initiatives. A significant portion of the funds will be directed towards advancing its SiNTL™ silicon anode battery technology, specifically for drone, defence, and aviation transactions with Energia 2000. It will also support the space and satellite transaction with Orbit Boy, leveraging SiNTL’s demonstrated ability to increase power density of batteries by at least 50% compared to traditional graphite anodes, offering advantages for extended range and payload capabilities in aerospace and defence applications.

Furthermore, the proceeds will bolster the company’s Aurora Energy Precinct strategy, positioning it to benefit from Australia’s growing data centre boom. The Aurora Energy Precinct is designed to provide up to 900 MW of reliable renewable energy. Funds will progress the approved 140 MW / 280 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) toward commercial outcomes and advance engagements with data centre proponents, who are expressing requirements for large-scale firmed renewable power.

Executive Chairman Dr. Kevin Moriarty stated that the placement strengthens the company’s balance sheet, enabling it to convert drone, space, and data centre engagements into commercial outcomes. The placement comprised the issue of 84,570,435 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of 10 cents per share, which represents a 23% discount to the last closing price. Investors also received one free attaching option for every two shares subscribed, exercisable at 18 cents per option and expiring in four years, with settlement expected around 1 July 2026.