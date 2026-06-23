Identitii Updates Market on US Patent Dispute, JPMorgan Chase Seeks US$4 Million in Fees

Identitii Limited (ASX:ID8) provided an update on its US patent infringement claim against JPMorgan Chase (JPMC) on 23 June 2026. The company helps organisations build trust and prevent financial crime through better use of financial data, developing solutions that deliver real-world impact. JPMC recently filed an unredacted brief seeking a declaration that Identitii’s case is exceptional and requesting an award of attorneys’ fees, noting this brief contained matters shareholders should know.

JPMC’s motion cites three primary grounds: Identitii’s patent eligibility arguments were weak, infringement contentions relied on unsourced material, and claim construction positions shifted during litigation. JPMC is seeking approximately US$4 million in attorneys’ fees, a figure not previously public. The brief also references Identitii’s financial position, with JPMC requesting the Court not delay its fee motion pending Identitii’s Federal Circuit appeal.

Identitii, supported by its US counsel and litigation fund, strongly disputes JPMC’s characterisation and will oppose the motion, asserting this is not an exceptional case. The company is currently appealing the District Court’s dismissal of the case on Section 101 grounds to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Identitii clarified that this appeal remains unaffected by the current fee motion.

The company stressed that the US patent matter is separate from Identitii’s commercial operations. BNDRY, Identitii’s financial crime compliance infrastructure for Australian electronic gaming machine venues, continues to operate normally, unimpacted by the ruling or ongoing legal proceedings. Identitii committed to updating shareholders on material developments for both the fee motion and the appeal.