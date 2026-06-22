UK financial markets have reacted swiftly to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s resignation, with the pound weakening against the US dollar and gilt yields climbing. This response stems from growing investor apprehension surrounding a potential Andy Burnham leadership, according to Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group. The deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations, offers a range of financial planning and wealth management services globally. Green noted that investors are now keenly assessing the implications of Starmer’s decision to step down.

Green warned that the market’s primary concern isn’t merely Starmer’s replacement, but whether the next Prime Minister will pursue policies favouring wealth and capital taxation. He stated that if investors conclude this is the direction, sterling will fall, gilt yields will rise, and capital will depart. The deVere CEO highlighted Andy Burnham’s increasing political profile, drawing scrutiny from investors seeking clarity on future government policy. Starmer’s departure also casts doubt on the future of Chancellor Rachel Reeves, a key figure in fiscal restraint, further unsettling markets given Britain’s existing challenges with debt and growth.

Green suggested that affluent individuals are likely to react by restructuring or relocating capital long before formal proposals emerge, noting increased client interest in international wealth structures. Bond investors, recalling the market turmoil of the 2022 mini-budget, will meticulously examine leadership contenders’ statements concerning borrowing, spending, and taxation. Green concluded the market’s initial reaction serves as a warning shot, underscoring that politics is once again a significant market driver in Britain and could intensify pressure on the pound and gilts.