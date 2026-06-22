WiseTech Plunges Amid Police Probe, ASX Recovers

The Australian share market saw a recovery near noon today, overcoming earlier losses, although specific sectors faced significant headwinds. A notable downturn was observed in WiseTech Global’s share price, which plunged following news that the Australian Federal Police (AFP) is investigating its founder and Chief Executive Officer, Richard White. WiseTech Global is a global technology company providing software solutions to the logistics industry worldwide. Its flagship product, CargoWise, helps businesses manage freight forwarding, customs compliance, and supply chain operations.

In other key corporate developments, Centuria Capital Group, an ASX-listed property fund manager with a market capitalisation of $1.9 billion, is preparing to launch a new capital raising. The company has mandated a trio of brokers to oversee the cash call, according to reports from Street Talk. Additionally, New York-based Kudu has acquired a minority stake in Drummond Capital Partners, though Drummond founders Tom Schubert and Nick Reddaway will remain majority owners. Geopolitical tensions also saw oil prices rise, following indications from Iran regarding a potential shutdown of the Hormuz Strait.

Meanwhile, prominent investor Jeremy Grantham has raised questions about the sustainability of the current artificial intelligence boom. Grantham suggests that while investors might be inclined to disregard other global uncertainties if the AI surge persists, the underlying mathematics supporting the boom are increasingly prompting scrutiny. This broader commentary introduces a layer of caution amidst an otherwise stabilising market environment, with diverse factors influencing investor sentiment.