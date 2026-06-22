Daily Special: Etherstack, Acusensus, Emyria, Fenix Resources

Australian shares were little changed at midday, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.07 per cent to 8,835.20 at 12:17 PM AEST as easing concerns over the Iran conflict helped steady sentiment. Brent crude fell 1.4% to US$79.48 a barrel after US-Iran talks in Switzerland paved the way for further negotiations.

Banks and retailers led gains, with Commonwealth Bank, ANZ, QBE, Aristocrat and JB Hi-Fi higher. Miners weighed on the market as BHP, Fortescue and PLS declined, while gold stocks rose alongside a rebound in bullion prices. WiseTech Global plunged almost 12%, making technology the weakest sector, while Woodside and Ampol fell as oil prices eased.

In other company news,

Etherstack secures new US$0.83 million contract Etherstack (ASX: ESK) has secured a follow-on order worth US$0.83 million from Daniels Electronics, a subsidiary of Codan, for the supply of digital radio communications technology into the North American market. The contract follows a previous US$2.3 million deal announced in 2023 and will see hardware manufactured by Etherstack in Australia for deployment in mission-critical communications networks. The company expects the revenue from the order to be fully recognised in the current financial year ending 31 December 2026. Etherstack said equipment sales of this type can also generate recurring long-term support revenue opportunities. Management further advised that first-half revenue is expected to meet or exceed previously issued guidance, with a further update planned following the end of the June half-year period. To read the full announcement, click here. Acusensus extends NSW speed camera contract Acusensus (ASX: ACE) has secured a six-month extension to its Mobile Speed Camera Services Agreement with Transport for New South Wales, preserving a key revenue stream while the state’s tender process for a new long-term contract remains underway. The extension begins on 1 July 2026 and carries an expected value of approximately $16 million, excluding GST. The agreement also includes an option for a further six-month extension through to June 2027. Managing Director Alexander Jannink said the arrangement ensures the mobile speed camera program can continue delivering road safety outcomes across New South Wales while the procurement process progresses.

Emyria prepares for Sydney clinic launch

Emyria (ASX: EMD) has completed training for its first Sydney-based cohort of clinicians ahead of the planned opening of its inaugural New South Wales Empax mental health clinic in the third quarter of 2026. The training program included 25 therapists and six psychiatrists, expanding Emyria’s national network to more than 100 trained clinicians across Australia. The Sydney clinic will be located at Matilda Nepean and forms part of Emyria’s expansion into Australia’s largest mental health market. The company said operational preparations are progressing, with medication secured and clinic fit-out activities nearing completion ahead of launch.

Fenix targets lower shipping costs through new partnership

Fenix Resources (ASX: FEX) has formed a strategic freight partnership with bulk vessel operator Mira Bulk, aiming to reduce shipping costs and improve logistics efficiency across its iron ore operations. The arrangement will provide Fenix with access to larger vessels, a share of freight partnership profits and expanded marketing support through Mira Bulk’s shareholder, ResInvest. The company has also secured US$44 million in new long-term funding facilities from ResInvest, replacing existing short-term arrangements and supporting its production growth plans through FY28. Fenix said the partnership strengthens its vertically integrated operating model and provides a platform to increase production while targeting lower delivered costs to customers.