Peel Mining Scheme of Arrangement Now Legally Effective

Peel Mining Limited (ASX: PEX), a mineral exploration and development company focused on Australian resources, today announced that its scheme of arrangement with Aeris Resources Limited (ASX: AIS) has become legally effective. This significant milestone confirms the process by which Aeris Resources will acquire 100% of the issued shares in Peel Mining.

The company confirmed the legal effectiveness after lodging an office copy of the orders made by the Supreme Court of New South Wales with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission today. These orders, granted by the Court on 19 June 2026, formally approved the Scheme in accordance with section 411(4)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

As a direct consequence of the scheme becoming legally effective, Peel Mining shares are expected to be suspended from trading on the ASX from the close of business today, 22 June 2026. Looking ahead, the implementation of the Scheme is anticipated to occur on 1 July 2026.

Peel shareholders recorded at 7:00pm (Sydney time) on the Scheme Record Date of Wednesday, 24 June 2026, will be eligible to receive the Scheme Consideration. Any adjustments to these specified dates will be communicated via ASX announcements and made available on Peel Mining’s website.