Renascor Resources Commences Graphite Processing at Adelaide Demonstration Plant

Renascor Resources Limited (ASX: RNU) announced today, 2 June 2026, that it has commenced graphite processing at its Purified Spherical Graphite (PSG) demonstration plant in Adelaide, South Australia. Renascor Resources is developing a vertically integrated Battery Anode Material (BAM) project in South Australia, encompassing a graphite mine and processing operation and a facility to convert graphite into PSG for lithium-ion battery anodes. This milestone involves the introduction of graphite and reagents into the company’s proprietary hydrofluoric acid (HF)-free integrated purification flowsheet under operating conditions.

The primary objective of this phase is to demonstrate Renascor’s capability to produce battery-grade graphite using its HF-free purification process. This innovative method is designed to achieve the high purity required for lithium-ion battery anodes without hydrofluoric acid, promoting a more environmentally sustainable and potentially cost-competitive purification pathway. Renascor’s Managing Director, David Christensen, highlighted that the commencement of graphite processing signifies an important milestone for the PSG demonstration plant and the broader development of Renascor’s downstream battery materials strategy.

All major process systems at the Australian Government co-funded facility have now operated with graphite at target parameters, with activities advancing through key purification circuits, including the caustic bake circuit. This current phase focuses on validating the integrated purification process and generating initial qualification samples for prospective customers. It is expected to continue into the next quarter, ahead of larger operating runs planned to gather optimised operating data and produce larger-scale qualification samples, crucial for progressing towards commercial-scale production.

The demonstration plant is a key element of Renascor’s strategy to establish an integrated Australian mine-to-PSG operation. Successful validation will provide essential operating data, cost validation, and qualification material to support customer qualification programs, offtake discussions, and financing activities for the proposed commercial-scale PSG facility.