Etherstack Secures US$0.83 Million Follow-On Order in North America

Etherstack plc [ASX:ESK] has announced that its North American subsidiary, Etherstack Inc., has secured a US$0.83 million follow-on order to supply further digital radio communications technology to Daniels Electronics Ltd, a North American channel partner and subsidiary of Codan Limited (ASX:CDA). Etherstack is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission-critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators globally. The company’s solutions primarily serve the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation, and resource sectors. This latest order builds on a previous US$2.3 million deal announced in December 2023.

The hardware components for the equipment to be supplied under this new contract are manufactured by Etherstack in Australia. Etherstack management anticipates that the revenue from this follow-on order will be fully recognised within the current financial year, which concludes on 31 December 2026. Such equipment sales typically offer additional prospects for long-term support revenues, given the mission-critical nature of the network communications equipment involved.

In addition to the new order, Etherstack management expects the company’s first-half revenue, ending 30 June 2026, to either meet or exceed the guidance previously provided on 28 April 2026. The company confirmed that a further update regarding its financial performance for the half-year period will be issued following the close of the period.