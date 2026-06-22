Diamond Infraco 1 Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, has issued its Ninth Supplementary Bidder’s Statement dated 22 June 2026, regarding its takeover offer for Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX). Atlas Arteria is an Australian-listed international toll road operator with a portfolio of concession assets. The Bidder reaffirmed its offer price of A$5.10 per security, inclusive of any distributions, stating this price is “BEST AND FINAL AND WILL NOT BE INCREASED” in the absence of a competing proposal. This latest statement supplements previous documents, including the original Bidder’s Statement from 27 April 2026.

As of the statement’s date, IFM GIF’s securityholding in Atlas Arteria has increased to over 40%. The unconditional offer is scheduled to close at 7:00 pm (Sydney time) on 25 June 2026 and will not be extended unless the Bidder’s voting power exceeds 50%, which would automatically trigger a 14-day extension under the Corporations Act. Diamond Infraco 1 Pty Ltd has urged Atlas Arteria securityholders to accept the offer now for a cash-certain value or to sell their securities on-market at A$5.10. The Bidder highlighted there is “NO GUARANTEE” it will continue on-market purchases until the offer period concludes.

The supplementary statement cautions that Atlas Arteria securities “may fall in value, potentially materially, following the close of the Offer.” It notes the A$5.10 offer price provides a significant premium to the undisturbed trading price of A$4.33 and the one-month VWAP of A$4.28 prior to the offer. Securityholders not accepting face risks including reduced liquidity, potential index-weighting impacts, exposure to contingent liabilities like the OTPP Put Option, and increased financial risk from Atlas Arteria’s proposed US$1.2 billion bridge facility. Further cited risks include operational underperformance, limited concession life at APRR, and the prospect of value-destructive asset sales or M&A.