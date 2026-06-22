SDI Limited Shareholders Advance A$1.40 Per Share Acquisition Scheme

SDI Limited (ASX: SDI) shareholders convened a Scheme Meeting on June 22, 2026, to vote on a proposed acquisition by InnoXvest Dental Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Beijing Guoci Kebo Technology Co., Ltd (Bidder). SDI Limited is an Australian company specialising in the development and manufacture of high-quality dental restorative materials and equipment. The Bidder is controlled by Shenzhen Stock Exchange-listed Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co. Ltd. Under the scheme of arrangement, shareholders stand to receive A$1.40 cash per SDI share.

The SDI Board reiterated its unanimous recommendation for shareholders to vote in favour of the Scheme, noting that no superior proposal has emerged. Cameron Allen, non-executive director and chair of the meeting, confirmed the board’s stance, with all directors committed to voting their held or controlled shares in favour. RSM Corporate Australia Pty Ltd, the Independent Expert, concluded that the Scheme is fair and reasonable and in the best interests of SDI shareholders, in the absence of a superior proposal. Proxy votes displayed at the meeting showed overwhelming support for the resolution, with 98.37% of votes cast in favour.

The Scheme remains principally conditional on the formal passing of the Scheme Resolution at today’s meeting by the requisite majority, and the approval of the Supreme Court of New South Wales at the Second Court Hearing, which is anticipated on June 24, 2026. Should these conditions be met, the Scheme is expected to become effective on June 25, with a Scheme Record Date of June 26. The Implementation Date, when shareholders would receive their consideration, is slated for July 6, followed by an application for removal from the ASX official list on July 7. The meeting concluded with the poll declared closed, and final results expected to be released to the ASX later today.