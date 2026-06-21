ASX set to fall as Hormuz uncertainty clouds Iran deal

Global sharemarkets finished mostly lower on Friday as investors assessed the durability of the US-brokered peace agreement with Iran and the implications of delayed negotiations toward a permanent ceasefire.

US stock and bond markets were closed for the Juneteenth public holiday, although futures markets traded in shortened sessions. S&P 500 futures fell 0.4%, Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.5% and Dow futures slipped 0.3%.

In Europe, markets weakened after talks between Tehran and Washington were postponed. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.2%, the FTSE 100 lost 0.35% and France’s CAC 40 declined 0.55%, while Germany’s DAX finished little changed.

Oil and gas stocks outperformed, while mining and travel stocks lagged.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.28% after reaching a record high a day earlier, while the broader Topix index fell 0.57%. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.13%, pulling back after surpassing the 9,000 mark for the first time on Thursday.

Australian Market Outlook

Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday as investors assess developments in the Middle East and await further clarity on negotiations between the US and Iran. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.92% on Friday to close at 8,828.7.

ASX 200 futures indicate the market will open down around 0.2%, extending Friday’s decline.

Talks on a permanent ceasefire are now scheduled to begin on Sunday (Monday AEST) in Switzerland, with senior US officials including Vice President JD Vance expected to attend.

Uncertainty surrounding a permanent deal being struck is set to weigh on Australian shares.

Markets continued to digest Thursday’s gains on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 rose 1.08%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.91% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.14%.