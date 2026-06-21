Hormuz Claim Ignites Australian Inflation Fears

Iran’s recent claim of closing the vital Strait of Hormuz has injected fresh uncertainty into a potential peace deal with the United States, immediately sparking fears of renewed crude price surges and exacerbating global inflationary pressures. This development could intensify scrutiny on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) regarding future interest rate decisions. Talks between the US and Iran, initially slated for Friday in Switzerland, were postponed following a clash involving Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, which Tehran cited as a violation of its interim ceasefire. Brent crude prices subsequently climbed about 1 per cent to over US$80 a barrel, partially offsetting an earlier weekly decline.

SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes characterised the situation as a “fragile bridge over a still-moving river,” highlighting the precarious path towards normalised oil flows. The ongoing geopolitical friction is set to cast a shadow over Australian markets, with futures pointing to a slight dip for the S&P/ASX 200 on Monday. Domestically, attention turns to Wednesday’s May inflation data. Economists anticipate annual headline inflation to have nudged up to 4.3 per cent, and the RBA’s preferred trimmed mean to 3.5 per cent, despite a significant 13 per cent fall in automotive fuel prices last month.

RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser is scheduled to address the Economic Society of Australia on Wednesday, offering a platform to respond to these figures. Governor Michele Bullock has previously warned the RBA would not hesitate to raise rates again if inflation becomes entrenched, despite holding the cash rate at 4.35 per cent last week. Bond markets currently assign a 78 per cent probability of an RBA rate hike by December, with AMP forecasting increases in both August and November. Further local economic indicators this week include Thursday’s May labour market report, expected to show 35,000 jobs gained, and household spending data, anticipated to show a recovery despite ongoing consumer caution.