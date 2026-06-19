Santander (SAN.MC), a prominent Spanish lender, has officially surpassed fashion giant Inditex (ITX.MC) to claim the title of Spain’s most valuable listed company, a feat not achieved in eight years. This significant shift underscores a broader investor migration from consumer-focused stocks towards the banking sector. Santander, which is already recognised as continental Europe’s most valuable bank, saw its market capitalisation reach €175.9 billion ($201.5 billion) on Friday, according to LSEG data. This figure edged out Inditex, owner of the global Zara fashion chain, which registered a market capitalisation of €174.4 billion.

The ascent of Santander’s market value is largely attributed to a robust rally in banking shares. The lender’s stock has climbed approximately 18% year-to-date, building on a record profit posted last year. In contrast, Inditex’s shares have shown little change from December 31, despite experiencing a rebound over the past month. This divergence highlights the differing fortunes of the two sectors in the current economic climate.

European banks have collectively experienced a strong performance recently, buoyed by several favourable market conditions. The European Central Bank’s recent interest rate increases have positively impacted lenders’ profitability. Furthermore, the sector is anticipating potential benefits from the European Commission’s preparations to relax cross-border capital flow rules and simplify capital frameworks. Conversely, retailers like Inditex have faced considerable pressure this year due to weaker consumer spending across various markets, affecting their overall financial outlook and investor appeal.