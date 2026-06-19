Space ETF Investors Face Losses Amid SpaceX Surge

Australian investors who ventured into rocket-themed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with aspirations of securing a stake in Elon Musk’s multi-trillion-dollar SpaceX float are reportedly grappling with early losses. This predicament has emerged despite SpaceX shares demonstrating a robust performance, having soared by nearly 40 per cent in its initial five days of trading as a publicly listed company. The apparent contradiction underscores the intricate dynamics of thematic investment funds designed to track innovative, yet sometimes volatile, sectors.

Capitalising on the substantial market hype surrounding Musk’s enterprise, BetaShares introduced the first ASX-listed space ETF in early May. This fund was specifically designed to provide local investors with exposure to the burgeoning space economy ahead of SpaceX’s highly anticipated public offering. SpaceX is a leading aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company. It also develops advanced artificial intelligence and satellite technology solutions.

While the individual stock performance of SpaceX has been exceptionally strong since its listing, the broader “rocket-themed” ETFs typically encompass a diversified portfolio of companies operating across the entire space industry ecosystem. These funds are not solely concentrated on a single entity like SpaceX. Therefore, even significant gains from one component company within the ETF can be offset by more modest performances or even declines in other holdings, leading to an overall negative return for the fund’s investors. This inherent diversification explains why investors in these specialised funds might find themselves nursing losses, even as a headline company like SpaceX achieves notable success.