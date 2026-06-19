Alligator Energy Boosts Samphire Project Uranium Resource by 67% with Plumbush Maiden MRE

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) today announced a significant expansion of its Samphire Project’s uranium resources with the maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at its Plumbush Deposit. Alligator Energy is a uranium and energy metals project development and exploration group with clear pathways for approval and development through its multi-jurisdictional portfolio, focusing on advancing its assets to production. The new MRE adds 12 million pounds (Mlbs) of uranium oxide (U3O8) at Plumbush, located just 5 kilometres south of the existing 18 Mlbs U3O8 MRE at Blackbush. This addition increases the Samphire Project’s total MRE by a substantial 67%, reaching 30 Mlbs U3O8, all deemed amenable to in-situ recovery (ISR) methods.

The Plumbush MRE provides crucial support for Alligator Energy’s previously reported Samphire Exploration Target of 14 to 75 Mlbs U3O8, marking a significant step towards converting this target into defined Mineral Resources. The Company highlights that the new resource base materially enhances the scale and potential continuity of the Samphire Project, offering the potential to contribute to future development planning and increase mining inventory. Furthermore, it is expected to provide operational and infrastructure synergies, which are currently being assessed as part of a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) already underway.

In light of this development, Alligator Energy plans an aggressive drilling program for the remainder of 2026. This program aims to further expand the Samphire MRE and improve the confidence levels of the existing resources by converting Inferred material into Measured and Indicated classifications. An updated MRE is anticipated in early 2027, which will be incorporated into the BFS, slated for release in mid-2027. Alligator’s CEO & Managing Director, Andrea Marsland-Smith, noted that this maiden MRE validates their geological model and strengthens the foundation as they advance the BFS.