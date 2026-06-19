Dotz Nano Secures A$3.3 Million Private Placement for Growth Initiatives

Dotz Nano Limited (ASX: DTZ), a technology leader driving innovation in material science and nanotechnologies, addressing some of the world’s toughest industrial and environmental challenges, announced on 19 June 2026 the successful completion of a private placement, raising A$3.3 million. The Company designs, develops, and deploys customised nanomaterial-based solutions, with a focus on advancing next-generation sorbent materials engineered for Direct Air Capture and Point Source CO2 Mitigation. This capital raising garnered strong support from both existing and new institutional and sophisticated investors, providing Dotz with significant balance sheet capacity to pursue growth initiatives and deepen its shareholder base.

Under the Private Placement, Dotz Nano issued 75,043,000 new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of A$0.04 per share. Additionally, one free option, exercisable at A$0.07 and expiring two years from the date of issue, was granted for every new share subscribed. These new shares and placement options were issued under the Company’s placement capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A, and therefore do not require shareholder approval for the majority of the issuance.

The proceeds from the capital raise are earmarked to support Dotz’s operational ramp-up, which includes production scale-up, pilot deployments, and enhanced customer engagement. Funds will also be allocated for working capital, general corporate purposes, and the potential restructuring or repayment of existing convertible notes, positioning the company for longer-term commercial opportunities. Incoming CEO Nati Harpaz commented that the successful close is a testament to the confidence investors have placed in Dotz’s technology and commercial trajectory.

Shareholder approval will be sought at an Extraordinary General Meeting in July 2026 for the issuance of 7,500,000 New Shares and 7,500,000 Placement Options to related parties, including Southern Israel Bridging Fund and Marzemano LTD, associated with Mr Doron Eldar and Mr Nati and Mrs Kerry Harpaz, respectively. This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Dotz Nano.