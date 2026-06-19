ASX Retreats as BHP Dips, EOS Secures Major Deal

The Australian share market experienced a downturn today, with the ASX falling by one per cent as mining and energy sectors led the losses near midday AEST. Notably, resources giant BHP saw its shares dive amid questions surrounding a significant cost blowout. In contrast, SkyCity Entertainment Group provided a positive note, with its stock soaring following a $21 million settlement related to its Adelaide operations. Meanwhile, Australian technology company EOS (Electro Optic Systems) announced a substantial $177 million drone deal with the United Arab Emirates, providing a highlight amidst broader market weakness. EOS specialises in advanced manufacturing, particularly in aerospace and defence systems, offering solutions for space tracking, missile defence, and remotely controlled weapon systems.

In corporate news, a parliamentary inquiry heard blistering accusations regarding KPMG, with claims of a “toxic culture” characterised by fear, retribution, and a relentless pursuit of revenue growth. A whistleblower’s claims were reportedly initially treated as an HR issue. Concurrently, Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ consultation on capital gains tax (CGT) proposals drew sharp criticism from various tax and business bodies, who labelled the consultation period as “absurdly short.” On the state front, the Victorian Labor government faces potential strike action from school staff after teachers rejected a 28 per cent wage deal.

Further economic developments saw New South Wales considering changes to stamp duty surcharges on overseas ownership of properties. The upcoming state budget is expected to introduce a foreign investor tax exemption aimed at boosting housing supply and deterring investment in rental properties and retirement homes. Internationally, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence and space group, SpaceX, is reportedly plotting a $28 billion bond deal, following closely after its record-breaking $US86 billion sharemarket debut. These developments underscore a dynamic period for both domestic and global financial landscapes.