Aeris Resources Secures Court Approval for Peel Mining Acquisition

Aeris Resources Limited (ASX: AIS), an Australian mid-tier copper and gold producer, today announced a significant milestone in its acquisition of Peel Mining Limited. The Supreme Court of New South Wales has issued orders approving the scheme of arrangement for Aeris to acquire 100% of Peel Mining shares. The scheme is anticipated to become effective on 22 June 2026, with new Aeris shares to be issued on 1 July 2026.

Aeris Resources Limited (ASX:AIS) operates two producing assets, Tritton Copper Operations in New South Wales and Cracow Gold Operations in Queensland. Executive Chairman Andre Labuschagne highlighted the acquisition as a “major milestone for Aeris,” set to underpin the future of the company’s Tritton copper operations and position Aeris as a leading Australian copper producer. He also looked forward to welcoming Peel shareholders to the register.

Through this acquisition, Aeris will gain full ownership of the South Cobar Copper Project, encompassing the Mallee Bull and Wirlong Projects. These additions bring combined copper resources of 197kt Cu, substantially expanding Aeris’ resource base in the Cobar region. Mallee Bull, an advanced copper project with 88% Indicated resources, is slated as a near-term, high-grade ore source for Tritton’s +1.8Mtpa processing plant, extending its operational life and improving production rates.

Aeris is currently finalising a maiden Ore Reserve estimate for Mallee Bull, expected in Q1 FY27, which will underpin an updated long-term mine plan for the integrated Tritton operations due early FY27. Additional permitting for production is being expedited, with completion estimated for FY29 to facilitate first ore in that financial year. The Wirlong deposit offers significant exploration potential, with Aeris planning further studies to assess its viability as another Tritton mill ore source, enhancing overall scale, grade, and cost efficiencies for existing production.