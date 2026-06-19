Adherium (ASX:ADR) Shareholders Approve All EGM Resolutions

Digital health company Adherium Limited (ASX:ADR) announced today, 19 June 2026, that its shareholders have passed all resolutions presented at the company’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). Adherium is a provider of integrated digital health solutions and a worldwide leader in connected respiratory medical devices, with more than 180,000 sold globally. Its Hailie® platform solution provides clinicians, healthcare providers, and patients access to remotely monitor medication usage parameters and adherence. The successful EGM outcome signals strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction and proposed financial initiatives.

The Melbourne-based firm confirmed that all six resolutions, as detailed in the Notice of Meeting, were carried by the requisite majority through a poll. This decisive vote encompasses key areas vital for Adherium’s ongoing operations and future growth. Detailed results, including a summary of proxy votes and total votes cast on each resolution, will be lodged with the ASX in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Among the resolutions approved were the ratification of shares issued under a placement, the approval of Lead Manager Options, and the participation of a Director in the placement. Shareholders also sanctioned the related party participation in an ANREO Shortfall, a Corporations Act Chapter 6 approval concerning Trudell Medical Limited, and critically, the approval of a Share Consolidation. The broad support across these diverse proposals empowers Adherium to proceed with its capital raising efforts and corporate restructuring plans.