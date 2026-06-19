Takeovers Panel Declines to Conduct Proceedings on Kingsland Minerals Application

Kingsland Minerals Ltd., an Australian mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing critical resources projects, has received an update regarding a Takeovers Panel application. On Friday, June 19, 2026, the Panel announced it has declined to conduct proceedings on an application lodged by Quinbrook Asset Management Pty Ltd, acting as trustee for the Critical Resources Strategy. The application raised concerns about alleged associations between certain Kingsland shareholders and officers concerning a proposed acquisition of exploration licences from Bacchus Resources Pty Ltd.

After seeking additional information from the parties, the Panel concluded that an effect on the control of Kingsland had not been established. This decision was largely based on the proposed transaction being only a non-binding term sheet, which may not progress further. Furthermore, if the acquisition proceeds, it will require shareholder approval, with Bacchus Resources Pty Ltd not voting. Kingsland also plans to obtain an independent expert’s report, which the Panel believed would address concerns about shareholders’ ability to assess the merits and best interests of the Bacchus transaction.

During the proceedings, Bacchus Resources Pty Ltd provided an updated substantial holder notice to Kingsland, disclosing its association with its majority shareholder. While the Panel expressed concern over this delay, it determined this issue alone was unlikely to create unacceptable circumstances. This was due to the market having been informed of Bacchus’s holding size through a Kingsland announcement in October 2025 regarding a placement where Bacchus participated. Therefore, the Panel concluded there was no reasonable prospect of making a declaration of unacceptable circumstances and declined to proceed.