Reef Casino Trust Flags Estimated Half-Year Distribution Amid Profit Growth

Reef Casino Trust (ASX: RCT) has announced an estimated distribution of 6.83 cents per unit for the six months ending 30 June 2026, totalling approximately $3.4 million. Reef Casino Trust is a property trust that owns the Reef Hotel Casino complex in Cairns, Queensland, which includes a casino, hotel, convention centre, and various food and beverage outlets. This estimated payout aligns with the Trust’s policy to distribute 100% of its distributable profit.

The announcement included a trading update for the first half of 2026, indicating profitable operations from January to May. The Trust projects its distributable profit for this period to be approximately $3.4 million, a modest increase from $3.3 million reported in the corresponding period of 2025. This improved performance is attributed to slightly higher revenues at the Reef Hotel Casino complex, bolstered by ongoing local and visitor support, despite marginally increased operational costs at the complex. Additionally, the Trust noted a reduction in its corporate costs compared to the previous year.

For the six months ending 30 June 2026, the estimated net profit is approximately $1.7 million. This figure is calculated after deducting estimated distributions to unitholders, also around $1.7 million, which are treated as finance costs under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are components of the distributable profit. Unitholders should note that the actual distribution will be formally determined and approved at a board meeting scheduled for 20 August 2026, following the finalisation of the audited results for the period.