SkyCity Reaches Agreement to Resolve Adelaide Regulatory Matters, Facing A$21 Million Fine

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited (SKC.ASX) announced today it has reached a non-binding heads of agreement with the Commissioner for Liquor and Gambling in South Australia. The company, which operates entertainment complexes and casinos primarily across Australia and New Zealand, along with its subsidiary SkyCity Adelaide Pty Limited, aims to fully and finally resolve all outstanding regulatory matters stemming from the Independent Review and the findings of the Brian Martin Report. This agreement includes a total fine of A$21 million, alongside significant commitments to enhance governance, compliance, and operational standards for the Adelaide Casino. A binding tripartite settlement deed reflecting these terms is expected to be finalised shortly.

The A$21 million fine is structured to be paid in three equal instalments. The first A$7 million is due within 28 days of the formal binding deed, with subsequent A$7 million payments scheduled for one and two years after the initial instalment. SkyCity CEO Jason Walbridge remarked on the agreement, stating it represents an important step for SkyCity and reflects the considerable work undertaken over the past four years to transform the company’s compliance culture and strengthen governance. Mr Walbridge affirmed acceptance of the findings that led to this outcome, underscoring the serious commitment to the new obligations.

Key structural changes for the Adelaide Casino by 1 January 2028 include the SkyCity Adelaide Board comprising a majority of non-executive directors independent of SkyCity Entertainment Group. Furthermore, SkyCity Adelaide is prohibited from delegating functions to its parent entity without the Commissioner’s approval, and a dedicated SkyCity Adelaide CEO will report to the local board. The agreement also mandates the appointment of an independent compliance auditor to report annually, the phasing out of cash for transactions over A$4,999, and a formal prohibition on junkets at the Adelaide Casino, an activity SkyCity ceased in April 2021. These measures reinforce SkyCity’s commitment to operating as a responsible casino operator.