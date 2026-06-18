Hiremii advances workforce intelligence strategy

Hiremii (ASX: HMI) is evolving into a workforce intelligence business, combining recruitment services, workforce analytics and AI-powered technology to help organisations make better hiring decisions across the energy, resources and infrastructure sectors.

Managing Director and CEO Andrew Hornby says the company is entering the commercialisation phase of its technology strategy, supported by an established customer base of around 100 organisations, approximately 150 contractors and annual revenue of around A$30 million. Hiremii is preparing to launch a refreshed brand and strategy that reflects its focus on workforce intelligence and higher-margin technology revenue.

The company’s platform combines knowledge graph technology with large language models to deliver workforce insights, helping customers identify talent, address skills shortages and improve decision-making. Hiremii is focused on expanding customer adoption, strategic partnerships and technology-driven revenue opportunities.

To hear more, watch the full presentation from Ariana Resources.