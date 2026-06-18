Clever Culture Systems targets expansion with global pharmaceutical customers

Clever Culture Systems (ASX: CC5) commercialises its APAS® Independence platform, an AI-powered microbiology solution that automates the reading, analysis and reporting of culture plates used in pharmaceutical manufacturing. The technology is designed to improve quality, traceability and efficiency in environmental monitoring processes, a critical step in the production of sterile medicines.

CEO and Managing Director Brent Barnes says the company continues to build commercial momentum, adding four new top-20 pharmaceutical customers in FY26 and expanding its installed base with existing customers. AstraZeneca has purchased 12 APAS® instruments and is deploying the technology across multiple global manufacturing sites, providing a case study for the company’s “land and expand” sales strategy.

Clever Culture Systems generates annual recurring software revenue of more than $1 million and maintains a sales pipeline of more than 40 qualified opportunities. With engagement across 14 of the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers, the company is focused on supporting customer validation programs and driving broader adoption of its technology across global pharmaceutical production networks.

To hear more, watch the full presentation from Clever Culture Systems.