Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) has seen a significant development regarding the off-market takeover bid launched by Diamond Infraco 1 Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IFM Global Infrastructure Fund. In a notice lodged with the ASX on 18 June 2026, it was confirmed that the takeover offer for all ordinary shares in Atlas Arteria not already owned by the bidder has been declared unconditional. This announcement represents a pivotal moment in the acquisition process, providing increased certainty for shareholders following several supplementary bidder’s statements since the initial offer on 27 April 2026.

The formal notice, issued in accordance with sections 630(3) and 630(5)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), detailed the status of the offer’s defeating conditions. Critically, Condition 1 of Annexure 1, pertaining to regulatory approvals, has now been fulfilled. Moreover, Diamond Infraco 1 Pty Ltd declared the entire offer free from all other defeating conditions previously outlined within the comprehensive Bidder’s Statement. This complete removal of conditional hurdles signifies a clear path forward for the acquisition of Atlas Arteria Limited and Atlas Arteria International Limited.

As per the notice, Diamond Infraco 1 Pty Ltd formally confirmed the offer for Atlas Arteria became unconditional on 17 June 2026. This means the bidder’s obligations are no longer contingent on external factors or further approvals tied to original defeating conditions. The announcement also specified the bidder’s current stake in Atlas Arteria, noting its voting power as at 18 June 2026 stood at 38.83%. This update provides crucial information for the market and Atlas Arteria shareholders regarding the firm trajectory of the takeover initiated by the IFM Global Infrastructure Fund subsidiary.