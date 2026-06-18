ADX Energy Reports Strong Initial Gas Flow from HOCH-1 Well in Austria

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX), an oil and gas explorer and producer with projects in Europe and Africa, has announced positive initial production testing results from the Hochfeld-1 (HOCH-1) shallow gas exploration well in Upper Austria. The company reported a successful clean-up flow from the first perforated sand interval, Zone 1, indicating encouraging reservoir performance in the ADX-AT-I exploration licence. The HOCH-1 well was drilled, cased, and completed on 15 May 2026, marking the first of three shallow gas prospects planned for drilling in the region this year.

The initial clean-up flow for Zone 1, a Basin Floor Fan (BFF) reservoir located at a depth of 1465 metres, averaged 2.8 million cubic feet per day (equivalent to 467 barrels of oil equivalent per day). This flow was achieved on a small 16/64 inch choke with a flowing wellhead pressure of 940 psi and rising. ADX Energy highlighted the water-free flow rate and rising pressure as very encouraging indicators of good inflow performance for this sand interval.

Following this initial flow, downhole pressure gauges will be deployed, and Zone 1 will be produced at a stable rate for approximately 14 hours. The well will then be shut-in for about two weeks to record a pressure build-up, which will help define the reservoir’s extent and connected volume. This data is crucial for estimating the reserves potential of this gas sand interval before proceeding with testing further zones. The HOCH-1 well encountered up to eight gas reservoirs within the Hall and Base Hall formations.

Production testing is structured in two phases, focusing on the upper Hall formation first, which includes up to three firm zones and potentially a fourth contingent zone, followed by the lower Base Hall formation. ADX Energy holds a 50% economic interest in the HOCH prospect and serves as the operator. Further updates regarding the well testing program are expected as they become available.