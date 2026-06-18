Memphasys Secures $1.2 Million Capital Boost, Extends Convertible Note

Memphasys Limited (ASX: MEM) today announced the successful completion of a $1.2 million capital raise through a share placement, alongside the extension of its Peters Investments Convertible Note by 12 months. Memphasys Limited is an Australian-based reproductive biotechnology company commercialising the Felix™ System, a patented bio separation technology that isolates the most viable sperm cells for human assisted reproduction. The placement, which saw firm commitments from new and existing sophisticated and professional investors at an issue price of $0.005 per share, will predominantly support the commercial execution of Felix™, including expanding its direct selling model and manufacturing cartridges to meet increasing customer demand.

The capital raise follows a period of significant commercial momentum for the company. This includes a recently announced 12-month exclusive national supply agreement with Monash IVF Group Limited for the Felix™ system in Australia, representing Memphasys’ largest annual commercial agreement to date. Over the past six months, Memphasys has secured more than A$2.5 million in minimum multi-year contracted revenues across five international distribution partnerships, solidifying its presence across Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. The 240,000,000 placement shares are expected to be allotted on or around Thursday, 25 June 2026.

In conjunction with the capital raise, Memphasys also executed an amendment deed with Peters Investments Pty Ltd to extend the maturity date of its existing Convertible Note agreements. The note’s maturity has been extended by 12 months to 30 June 2027, providing enhanced balance sheet flexibility for the company. All other terms of the convertible note, including the interest rate, conversion rights, and conversion price, remain unchanged. Mr David Tasker, Chair of Memphasys, commented on the strong investor support and the critical stability the note extension provides, stating, “The Company is advancing into a period of scaled commercial execution.”