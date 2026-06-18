ADX Energy Reports Positive Initial Flow Test from HOCH-1 Gas Well in Austria

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX), an Australian-based oil and gas exploration and production company focused on energy projects in Europe, has announced a positive update from production testing at its Hochfeld-1 (HOCH-1) shallow gas exploration well in Upper Austria. The company reported a successful clean-up flow from the first perforated zone, designated Zone 1, which averaged 2.8 million cubic feet per day (equivalent to 467 barrels of oil equivalent per day) on a small 16/64 inch choke. This initial test indicated encouraging inflow performance, with a flowing wellhead pressure of 940 psi and rising, along with water-free gas flow.

The HOCH-1 well, situated within the ADX-AT-I exploration licence, was drilled, cased, and completed on May 15, 2026, marking the first of three shallow gas prospects planned for drilling in Upper Austria this year. ADX holds a 50% economic interest in the HOCH prospect and serves as its operator. During drilling and logging, the well encountered up to eight gas reservoirs within the Hall formation and the Base Hall formation, interpreted from gas shows and logging results. Production testing is structured into two phases, with the first phase concentrating on the upper Hall formation and the second on the lower Base Hall formation. Phase one is set to evaluate up to three firm zones and potentially a fourth contingent zone.

Following the successful initial clean-up flow, ADX Energy outlined the next steps for Zone 1, a Basin Floor Fan (BFF) reservoir located at approximately 1465 metres. Downhole pressure gauges will be deployed, and the zone will be produced at a stable flow rate for approximately 14 hours. This will be followed by a shut-in period of around two weeks to record a pressure build-up, which will help define the reservoir’s extent, connected volume, and provide an estimate of its reserves potential before additional zones are tested. Further updates on the ongoing well testing program will be provided as they become available.