Investors see first glimpse of Warsh era Fed today

Today is the first real glimpse of what the Warsh era at the Federal Reserve looks like, and investors will be looking for far more than an interest rate decision, affirms the CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group.

The comments from Nigel Green come as the US central bank prepares to deliver its latest policy decision at 2pm Eastern. It will be the first under new Chairman Kevin Warsh, who will also hold a closely watched news conference.

Markets overwhelmingly expect the Federal Reserve to leave rates unchanged at 3.5% to 3.75%, where they have remained for months.

Yet Nigel Green argues that the decision itself is largely irrelevant.

“The rate announcement is almost certainly a sideshow.

“A hold is already priced in. Investors have moved beyond the question of what happens today. What they want to know is what Kevin Warsh’s Federal Reserve is going to look like.

“Every word of the statement, every economic projection, and every answer during the press conference will be examined for clues about how the Fed intends to operate under new leadership.”

The deVere CEO says markets are entering a period of heightened uncertainty because investors are trying to determine whether the central bank’s approach to policy is changing.

“Warsh inherits an economy that refuses to fit neatly into a policy framework.

“Inflation remains stubbornly above target. The latest PCE inflation reading sits at 3.8%, almost double the Federal Reserve’s 2% objective.

“Headline inflation is running above 4%. At the same time, the labour market remains resilient and economic activity has not weakened enough to justify aggressive easing.

“All this creates a difficult balancing act.”

Investors are particularly focused on whether the new chairman will alter the way the Fed communicates with markets.

Warsh has previously expressed scepticism about excessive forward guidance and has questioned the usefulness of the Fed’s famous dot plot, which shows where policymakers expect interest rates to head in the future.

Many analysts expect him not to submit his own rate projection this week. If that happens, Nigel Green believes it could prove highly significant.

“If Warsh declines to submit a dot, markets will pay attention.

“It would send a powerful signal that he wants policy to be driven more by incoming economic data and less by publishing forecasts that often prove wrong.

“The Federal Reserve has spent years trying to tell investors what it thinks will happen next.

“Warsh may decide the central bank should spend more time reacting to facts and less time projecting certainty.”

The stakes are high.

Market expectations have shifted dramatically in recent weeks. Earlier this year, investors anticipated multiple rate cuts. Today, many economists are debating whether the next move could ultimately be a hike rather than a cut as inflation pressures persist.

“The market entered 2026 expecting lower rates.

“Now investors are increasingly asking whether rates might stay higher for longer or even move higher again.

“It’s a remarkable change in expectations and it explains why today’s communication matters so much.”

The deVere CEO says one of the most important questions facing investors is whether Warsh intends to move the Fed away from the easing bias that has characterised recent policy discussions.

“The message investors are desperate to hear is where the balance of risk now sits.

“Is the Fed becoming more concerned about inflation? Is it becoming more concerned about growth? Or does it believe current policy is restrictive enough to keep both under control?

“The answers will influence bonds, equities, currencies and risk assets worldwide.”

The deVere CEO believes markets may be underestimating how different the Warsh era could become.

“Kevin Warsh arrives with a reputation as an independent thinker and a critic of some of the communication tools the Fed has relied upon for years.

“Investors should not assume continuity simply because rates are staying unchanged today.

“The possibility exists that this meeting marks the beginning of a more data-driven, less predictable and potentially more disciplined Federal Reserve.”

Nigel Green concludes: “By the end of the press conference, markets will have a much clearer understanding of whether the Warsh era begins with continuity, caution or a meaningful shift in direction.

“My view is that investors should prepare for a Fed that places a greater emphasis on inflation risks than many currently expect.

“If that proves correct, a significant repricing of expectations across global markets could follow.”