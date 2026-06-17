Daily Special: Aerometrex, Neurizon, Norwood

Australian shares traded higher midafternoon, with the S&P/ASX 200 rising 0.48% to 8,960 at 2:00pm AEST, as optimism over a potential US-Iran agreement boosted sentiment and eased concerns around energy supply disruptions.

Investors also looked ahead to the latest US Federal Reserve policy decision, while hopes of a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz continued to support broader market confidence.

Miners and banks led gains across the market.

BHP reached a record high, while gold stocks advanced as bullion held above US$4,340 an ounce. Commonwealth Bank, ANZ, National Australia Bank and Westpac all traded higher, while Macquarie topped $250 for the first time.

Energy stocks lagged as Brent crude fell to a three-month low, weighing on Woodside, Santos and Karoon Energy.

In other company news,

Aerometrex (ASX: AMX) secures $1.07 million in AI data contracts

Aerometrex has secured two data licensing agreements worth a combined $1.07 million with AI technology companies Zeromatter Technologies and Neara. The contracts will see the company’s 3D and LiDAR datasets used to train autonomous simulation and digital twin platforms, with revenue expected before the end of FY26.

Neurizon (ASX: NUZ) strengthens commercialisation pathway for NUZ-001

Neurizon Therapeutics has signed a five-year supply agreement with Elanco Animal Health, securing long-term access to the active ingredient used in its lead ALS treatment candidate, NUZ-001. The company says the agreement strengthens its commercialisation pathway as development progresses.

Norwood (ASX: NOR) lands paid UK telco AI pilot

Norwood Systems has landed a paid pilot agreement worth around $285,000 with a major UK telecommunications provider. The trial will evaluate Norwood’s AI-powered voice and workflow automation platform in a live telecommunications environment through to September.