ASX Rises, ARN Media Surges on Key Settlement

The Australian share market reversed early losses today, with the ASX turning positive by midday AEST, ahead of a crucial US Federal Reserve decision. Amidst the broader market uptick, Macquarie Group achieved a significant milestone, with its shares surpassing $250 for the first time. A standout performer was ARN Media, which saw its stock price rocket by 24 per cent following the announcement of a pragmatic settlement with its former star radio host. ARN Media is a major Australian media company, known for owning and operating popular radio stations, including Kiis FM.

The settlement with Kyle Sandilands, estimated at $13.5 million, is poised to bring financial relief to ARN Media shareholders. As part of the agreement, ARN Media will also receive 20 per cent of the revenue generated from Sandilands’ podcast. This resolution marks a victory for the company, which had previously been weighed down by a hefty $200 million contract with its two former star hosts. The move is widely viewed as a pragmatic solution to a challenging financial situation, leading to considerable market jubilation for the media firm.

In other significant corporate news, former Star Entertainment Group chief executive Matt Bekier faced a six-year ban from managing companies and a $700,000 fine. The Star Entertainment Group is a prominent casino operator. Mr Bekier had previously contended that an 18-month ban and a significantly smaller penalty would be more appropriate. Meanwhile, in the burgeoning healthcare sector, cricketer Pat Cummins has thrown his support behind nascent firm Everlab, which successfully raised $65 million. Everlab is a healthcare firm that plans to aggressively expand its AI-powered longevity screening technology globally, starting with the UK.