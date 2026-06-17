Aerometrex Inks Key Data Deals with AI Innovators

Aerometrex Limited (ASX: AMX) has announced securing two significant off-the-shelf data licence agreements with leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology companies, Zeromatter Technologies Inc. and Neara. The contracts hold a combined value of AUD $1.07 million. Aerometrex Limited specialises in aerial imagery and 3D modelling, providing high-resolution spatial data for various applications and creating detailed digital twins of real-world environments. These agreements highlight the growing demand for Aerometrex’s unique real-world datasets, which serve as foundational inputs for training and refining AI engines. Both contracts are set to be invoiced and paid prior to the end of the financial year 2026.

Under one agreement, Zeromatter Technologies Inc., a US-based autonomous simulation systems technology company, will licence 3D datasets from Aerometrex’s existing US and ANZ catalogues. Zeromatter, which offers a platform to build, test, and train diverse systems through high-performance sensor simulation and automatic environment generation, will utilise this data to train its autonomous simulation engine, enhancing its capabilities in performance, fidelity, and flexibility.

The second contract sees Neara, a Sydney-based company known for its physics-enabled digital twin platform, licensing Aerometrex’s off-the-shelf LiDAR imagery. Neara’s platform is widely used by utilities globally to predict network failures and manage critical infrastructure at scale. The high-resolution spatial data provided by Aerometrex will enrich Neara’s real-world network models, integrating crucial information into its AI-driven simulation for the energy sector.

Aerometrex Managing Director and CEO Rob Veitch commented on the agreements, stating that “for AI developers and simulation companies, the quality of training data is everything.” He emphasised that Aerometrex’s combination of data volume, richness, spatial accuracy, and geographic breadth offers the optimal foundation for training models that need to comprehend the real world. Mr Veitch further noted that as AI scales, Aerometrex is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand from innovators requiring mass real-world spatial data for model training, refinement, and validation.