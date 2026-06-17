Diamond Infraco 1 Declares Atlas Arteria Takeover Offer Unconditional and Final

Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) has been the subject of an updated takeover bid from Diamond Infraco 1 Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IFM Global Infrastructure Fund. In its Eighth Supplementary Bidder’s Statement dated June 17, 2026, Diamond Infraco 1 announced that its offer for Atlas Arteria, a global toll road operator that develops, operates, and owns interests in motorways, is now unconditional. This marks a significant development in the ongoing takeover process, freeing the offer from all conditions, including those related to “no prescribed occurrences”.

The bidder has reiterated that its offer price of A$5.10 per Atlas Arteria security is “BEST AND FINAL” and will not be increased, in the absence of a competing proposal. Furthermore, Diamond Infraco 1 has made a binding “truth-in-takeovers” statement, committing not to acquire Atlas Arteria Securities at a price higher than A$5.10 per security for at least 12 months following the close of the offer, unless a competing proposal emerges. This maximum price would be reduced by any distributions paid by Atlas Arteria within that 12-month period. As of the notice date, Diamond Infraco 1’s voting power in Atlas Arteria stands at 38.42%.

Diamond Infraco 1 is strongly advising securityholders to accept the offer now or sell their holdings on-market, highlighting that there is no certainty of further acquisitions by the bidder after the offer closes. The offer period will not be extended and is set to close at 7:00 pm (Sydney time) on June 25, 2026, unless legally mandated otherwise. The bidder asserts that its offer is superior to Atlas Arteria’s alternative of waiting for a highly uncertain Chicago Skyway sale and cautions that the share price may fall materially after the offer’s conclusion, noting the A$5.10 price represents a significant premium to recent undisturbed trading levels.

Securityholders are urged to consider the immediate cash certainty of the offer against potential risks associated with continuing to hold Atlas Arteria securities. These risks include exposure to contingent liabilities if the bidder exceeds 50% voting power, potential reduction in trading liquidity, and ongoing operational uncertainties. This limited liquidity window provides an opportunity for securityholders to secure value before the offer’s final close.