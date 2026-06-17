HITIQ Secures Federal Court Orders for HIQOA Listed Options

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) announced on 17 June 2026 that it has successfully obtained orders from the Federal Court of Australia regarding its HIQOA Listed Options. This outcome follows an application by the company, further to its announcement on 24 February 2026 and several requests for voluntary suspension of the options. HITIQ Limited develops concussion management and athlete safety technology for sport, clinical, and research applications worldwide, combining smart mouthguards and analytics platforms to deliver data-driven safety solutions.

The Federal Court heard HITIQ’s application on 16 June 2026, seeking orders under section 1322 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). The application aimed to extend the period set out in section 723(3)(b) of the Act for the admission to quotation by ASX of the HIQOA Listed Options, which were originally issued pursuant to a prospectus dated 15 May 2025. The company confirmed that the Court granted all orders that were sought, providing clarity on the matter.

Specifically, the Court extended the period for admission to quotation on the ASX for the 16,135,199 Underwriter Options and 6,181,818 Broker Options *nunc pro tunc* to 24 December 2025. Furthermore, the Court declared that the issue of these securities is not invalid by reason of them not having been admitted to quotation on the ASX within the original statutory timeframe. HITIQ will now serve a sealed copy of the orders on the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, ASX Limited, and each person to whom the options were issued, along with lodging an announcement on the ASX Market Announcements Platform.

The company expressed its gratitude to all shareholders for their continued understanding and patience throughout the process of resolving this matter. The granting of these orders by the Federal Court provides a definitive resolution regarding the quotation status and validity of the HIQOA Listed Options.