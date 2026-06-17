Strategic Energy Resources (ASX:SER) to Commence Major Drill Programs Across Queensland Copper and Gold Projects

Strategic Energy Resources Limited (ASX:SER) today announced the commencement of high-impact diamond drill programs across three of its Queensland copper and gold projects. Strategic Energy Resources is a specialised under-cover explorer focused on discovering world-class copper-gold deposits in Queensland. The company plans over 3,000 metres of drilling across five targets at its Canobie, Diamantina, and Bulimba Projects, commencing in July. Managing Director Dr. David DeTata highlighted that most of this drilling is funded by joint venture partners and Queensland Government’s Collaboration Exploration Initiative (CEI) grants, significantly de-risking exploration efforts.

At the Canobie Copper Project, explored under a Joint Venture with FMG Resources Pty Ltd (Fortescue), over 1,000 metres of diamond drilling is scheduled. This program will follow up on promising copper and gold intercepts from the Charcoal Bore Prospect last year and test the new, high-priority Alcala target. Fortescue will fully fund this drilling. Concurrently, at the 100% owned Diamantina Copper-Gold Project, drilling will target the Elizabeth Springs East prospect. This program will test for extensions to previous significant copper and nickel intercepts, including 6.5m @ 0.52% Cu and 17.3m @ 1.76% Cu. A $275,000 CEI grant will partially fund the initial diamond drill hole.

The Bulimba Gold Project, a joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining Oceania Pty Ltd, will also see drilling to test an Intrusion Related Gold System (IRGS) target at the Coral Trout Prospect. Sumitomo will fully fund this campaign, which has also been awarded a $137,500 CEI grant. Preliminary airborne gravity and passive seismic surveys are planned. The company anticipates an exceptionally active field season, leveraging its partnerships and government support to advance exploration across multiple highly prospective areas in Queensland, with a strong focus on potential world-class discoveries.