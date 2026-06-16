Warsh Pushes for Smaller Fed Balance Sheet

Kevin Warsh, the new leader of the Federal Reserve, has consistently advocated for significantly reducing the central bank’s bond holdings, viewing their size as detrimental to the U.S. economy. As he concludes his inaugural Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, observers keenly await if he can garner support from skeptical colleagues. The Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, implements monetary policy to foster maximum employment and price stability, whilst also supervising financial institutions.

Warsh argues that the Fed’s extensive asset purchases have entangled the central bank in political decisions and complicated its primary tool: the short-term interest rate target. He stated that growth of bond holdings had caused “quite a bit of harm,” pledging to work with the Treasury Department to engineer smaller holdings. However, analysts believe that implementing such a shift will be a lengthy process. William Dudley, a former New York Fed leader, described it as a “2027-28 story,” highlighting the time needed to build consensus and adapt liquidity regulations. The Fed’s balance sheet swelled from under $1 trillion pre-crisis to a peak of $9 trillion, now standing at $6.7 trillion.

An emerging consensus suggests the balance sheet can be shrunk by altering rules governing bank liquidity. Fed Governor Christopher Waller proposes a $500 billion reduction, whilst Dudley foresees a potential $1 trillion downsizing. Yet, this would still leave holdings well above pre-pandemic levels. A primary argument against extensive Fed holdings is the distortion of market pricing and potential risks to financial stability. Conversely, many economists and Fed officials defend the current “ample reserves” system, asserting its effective control over the rate target. Given complexity and immediate economic challenges, experts believe Warsh will likely defer fully engaging on balance sheet matters for now.