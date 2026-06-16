Snap CEO Defends AR Vision Amid Investor Pressure

Snap, the parent company of the popular social media application Snapchat, has seen its Chief Executive Officer, Evan Spiegel, push back against activist investor demands concerning its augmented reality (AR) unit. Snap provides a platform for users to share photos, videos, and messages, often enhanced with augmented reality filters. Spiegel stated that the company’s new Specs augmented-reality glasses are integral to its long-term strategy, rejecting calls to shut down or spin off the cash-burning division. The launch of these first consumer AR glasses, priced at $2,195, on Tuesday, positions them as the future of human interaction with technology in the artificial intelligence age.

This strategic defence follows months of pressure from Irenic Capital Management. The activist investor had urged Snap to explore various options for Specs, believing such changes could significantly boost the social media company’s value, potentially by at least five times. Irenic has consistently argued that the Specs unit should be funded independently, highlighting that Snap has already invested more than $3.5 billion into the division. Their stance underscores a common tension between a company’s long-term vision and investor demands for more immediate financial returns.

Spiegel firmly articulated his commitment to Snap’s long-term trajectory. “While investors may want more short-term profitability, our job at Snap is to drive long-term profitability and the long-term success of the company,” he told Reuters in an interview. He emphasised the company’s consistent dedication to its long-term vision, including its resolve to remain independent rather than pursuing a sale. Snap also signalled future developments, with Spiegel expecting to share “more later this year in terms of how we’re thinking about partnerships over a longer period of time.” The company took a preliminary step in January by carving out the unit as a standalone subsidiary, a structure that could facilitate external funding.