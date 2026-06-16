$300 Billion Private Fund Targets Iran

A $300 billion private fund, designed to spur investment into Iran, has been outlined in the U.S.-Iran framework agreement, with over half the sum reportedly already committed. This fund offers an economic incentive to conclude a final deal, following a framework accord reached on Sunday by U.S. and Iranian officials. The agreement aims to end their conflict, lift the U.S. blockade on Iran, and reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil and gas supply route.

The Reconstruction and Development Fund is a private investment vehicle, distinct from a reconstruction or reparations programme, and will not include government money or grants. Companies from the U.S., Gulf Arab states, Asia, South America, and Africa have committed financing, targeting sectors like energy, logistics, manufacturing, and transport. The fund serves to channel private capital into Iran, aiming to revitalise its economy. Its concept emerged after Iran’s initial request for $400 billion in war damages from the U.S. was declined.

Despite possessing the world’s second-largest proven natural gas and fourth-largest proven oil reserves, alongside a young, educated population of over 92 million and a diversified industrial base, Iran has attracted minimal foreign direct investment for four decades due to sanctions. This investment fund operates separately from parallel negotiations regarding the lifting of U.S. sanctions and the release of frozen Iranian sovereign assets. U.S. Vice President JD Vance confirmed Iran’s potential access to a $300 billion fund, backed by Gulf states, contingent on its compliance with an agreement including nuclear disarmament. The fund will only become operational upon a final deal’s conclusion.