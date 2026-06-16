The latest audit-leak scandal involving professional services giant KPMG is set to further strain the “Big Four” accounting firms’ prospects in Australia. This development follows a significant downturn in their new business revenue from the federal government, which nearly halved after a similar leak involving PwC three years ago. KPMG, a prominent professional services contractor, provides various services including auditing work, anti-slavery supply chain audits, and cybersecurity services for its clients. The firm is currently embroiled in controversy after allegedly sharing confidential company information with prospective private-sector clients, leading to the resignation of its CEO and top auditor following its admission of mishandling a whistleblower complaint.

A Reuters analysis of government tenders highlights the immediate financial impact, revealing new contracts signed by KPMG, PwC, Deloitte, and EY with the federal Australian government plummeted from A$637 million in the prior year to A$348 million in 2025. This sharp decline underscores the government’s increasing caution in engaging with the A$1.8 billion industry’s dominant players. The previous PwC scandal in 2023, where the firm shared confidential tax policy details, saw it forgo new government contracts for over a year and sell its government advisory business for a nominal A$1, resulting in a 26% revenue fall in the 2024 financial year.

In response to the current situation, the Australian government announced on Tuesday that KPMG will be barred from bidding for new federal work until September 30. Additionally, the Reserve Bank of Australia indicated it would likely not reappoint KPMG to manage its whistleblower hotline. With approximately A$650 million of active federal contracts at stake, experts suggest such widespread curtailment of work could significantly threaten the Big Four’s financial health. Stephen Bartos, a former deputy secretary at the Department of Finance, noted that government agencies are likely to become more reluctant to engage KPMG, fearing misuse of confidential materials, with potential impacts extending to state government contracts as well.