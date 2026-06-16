Commerzbank Shares Dip Below UniCredit Offer Value

Shares in Germany’s Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) registered a notable decline on Tuesday, trading below the price implied by UniCredit’s (CRDI.MI) hostile buyout offer. This marks a significant shift, as the German lender’s stock had consistently traded above that level since the Italian bank first launched its unsolicited bid on May 5. The unexpected dip below the offer’s inherent valuation suggests a reconsideration of the offer’s prospects and underlying value by market participants.

Market sentiment appears to be a crucial driver behind the recent price movement. According to insights from London and Frankfurt-based traders, investors are increasingly apprehensive about the rising challenges confronting UniCredit’s takeover attempt. This growing caution among investors is likely contributing to the downward pressure on Commerzbank’s share price. The current phase of the offer is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, before it reopens for a further 15-day period commencing from June 20, offering another window for shareholders to consider tendering their shares.

At 0852 GMT on Tuesday, Commerzbank shares were recorded trading at €36.63, while UniCredit’s shares stood at €76.85. UniCredit’s proposal outlines an exchange ratio of 0.485 new UniCredit shares for each Commerzbank share tendered. Based on this specific ratio, the Italian bank’s offer effectively values Commerzbank at approximately €37.30 per share. The recent trading price of Commerzbank shares, now below this implied offer value, highlights the market’s current assessment of the bid’s potential success and its impact on the German bank’s valuation.