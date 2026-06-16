ASX Dips Ahead of RBA Rate Verdict

Australian shares experienced a downturn nearing noon AEST today, with the market tracking lower ahead of an anticipated interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank. Investors are widely expecting the central bank to keep rates on hold, with the announcement scheduled for 2:30 PM. Major financial institutions, including Commonwealth Bank and Westpac, saw their share prices decline amidst the pre-RBA caution, mirroring a broader market sentiment of anticipation.

In other economic news, the Senate was assured that proposed tax changes are unlikely to prompt an exodus of entrepreneurs from Australia. Academics, despite acknowledging “significant compliance costs” associated with capital gains tax adjustments, offered their support for the reforms. This comes as discussions continue regarding policy settings designed to balance economic growth with fiscal responsibility. Separately, the Australian Financial Review Insurance Summit is currently underway, addressing key issues within the sector.

Globally, chip maker Nvidia, a company specialising in designing graphics processing units (GPUs) for the gaming and professional markets, as well as chipsets for workstations, personal computers, and mobile devices, is poised to issue $35 billion in bonds. This substantial debt offering positions the tech giant as the latest major player to tap into the high-grade issuance market, signaling a broader trend within the artificial intelligence sector. Domestically, fresh doubts have emerged over the $5 billion-plus Marinus Link project, a proposed second power cable across the Bass Strait. A report for the Bob Brown Foundation suggests the infrastructure initiative may impose higher costs on consumers without delivering substantial benefits.