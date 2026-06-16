Fund Managers Unveil Top Picks at Sydney Summit

SYDNEY – The annual Morgan Stanley Summit, held last week in a bustling Sydney hotel, radiated an air of determined optimism despite recent market volatility. Financial pundits gathered, eager for insights from Treasurer Jim Chalmers to a humanoid robot named KOID. This gathering coincided with a turbulent week for global equity markets, as investors contended with fears of rising US borrowing costs, heightened uncertainty in the Middle East, and the anticipation surrounding SpaceX’s US$75 billion initial public offering.

Against this backdrop, several fund managers pitched their top stock picks for the coming 12 months. Among Australian contenders, GemLife, an operator of land-lease communities for over-50s, was highlighted. This company provides homes while residents lease the underlying land. Experts were bullish on GemLife’s efficient, vertically integrated model, which allows departing residents to retain 100 per cent of their capital gains, with Analyst Swanson projecting a 30 per cent upside.

Network services company Service Stream specialises in maintaining and upgrading essential infrastructure across telecommunications, utilities, and defence sectors. The firm was touted as an overlooked value play, poised to benefit from increased defence spending, including a recent significant contract for defence bases in the Northern Territory and South Australia. Internationally, Taiwanese engineering firm Acter Group, which builds ultra-sterile “clean rooms” essential for microchip manufacturing, was picked to capitalise on the artificial intelligence infrastructure race due to its pricing power. Dual-listed family tracking app Life360 was also presented as a standout growth pick, poised for substantial earnings growth and global expansion despite recent market value drops.