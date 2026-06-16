Dimerix Secures Major Licensing Deal with Everest Medicines for DMX-200 in Asia

Dimerix Limited (ASX: DXB), a Melbourne-based biopharmaceutical company developing innovative new therapies in areas with unmet medical needs, today announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Everest Medicines. The deal covers the commercialisation of Dimerix’s proprietary Phase 3 product candidate DMX-200 for all indications, including Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) kidney disease, across Greater China, South Korea, and certain Southeast Asian countries. This collaboration significantly expands the potential reach of DMX-200 into a large and underserved patient population, estimated to include between 500,000 and 1 million people living with FSGS in these territories.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dimerix is eligible to receive an upfront payment of US$10 million, approximately AU$14.1 million, within 45 business days. The company may also receive potential success-based development and regulatory milestone payments of up to US$30 million, alongside commercial milestone payments totalling up to US$300 million. This brings the total potential milestone payments to approximately AU$467 million, in addition to tiered royalties on net sales ranging from 10-15% in the licensed regions. This marks the fifth licensing deal for DMX-200, with Dimerix having already received over AU$65 million from previous transactions, which include agreements with Advanz Pharma, Taiba Rare, Fuso Pharmaceutical Industries, and BioMarin.

DMX-200, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor 2 (CCR2), is currently in a pivotal Phase 3 trial, ACTION3, for FSGS, a rare and serious kidney disease with no approved therapies across these regions. The ACTION3 trial is fully recruited with 333 patients, including those from the newly licensed territories. Earlier positive interim results indicated DMX-200 was performing better than placebo in reducing proteinuria, with no safety concerns reported to date. Dimerix CEO and Managing Director Dr Nina Webster expressed delight in partnering with Everest Medicines, noting their strong expertise and track record in commercialising rare renal disease therapies in the region. Everest will leverage its commercial platform to register and commercialise DMX-200, while Dimerix retains all rights in other unlicensed territories and continues to fund and execute the ACTION3 study.