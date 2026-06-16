Amara Minerals Secures A$2.2 Million Placement at Premium Valuation

Amara Minerals Limited (ASX:AM3), an Australian mineral exploration company advancing high-grade exploration at the Lauriston and Apollo Gold and Antimony Projects in Victoria, while also holding a prospective lithium portfolio in Brazil, has successfully secured firm commitments for a placement to raise approximately A$2.2 million. This capital injection underscores investor confidence, with the placement priced at A$0.005 per share, representing a notable 25% premium to the last traded price of A$0.004 on June 11, 2026.

The placement involves the issue of approximately 440,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares. For every two shares subscribed, investors will receive one free attaching listed option, exercisable at A$0.008 and expiring on May 1, 2029. Notably, Nova Minerals Limited (ASX/NASDAQ: NVA) has reinforced its strategic position in Amara Minerals by committing an additional A$500,000, building on its initial A$1 million investment in September 2025. Nova Minerals CEO and Executive Director, Christopher Gerteisen, commented on Amara Minerals’ continued delivery on its Victorian antimony strategy and the promising results from the Trojan Prospect.

Amara Minerals Chairman Mena Habib and Managing Director Ian Holland also intend to participate in the placement for A$75,000 and A$25,000 respectively, subject to shareholder approval. The funds raised are earmarked to support the next phase of diamond drilling at the Lauriston (Trojan and Comet) and Apollo Gold and Antimony Projects, following recent high-grade antimony results. Additionally, capital will be allocated to assess new opportunities and for general working capital purposes. Managing Director Ian Holland highlighted the strong support as a reflection of continued confidence in Amara’s Victorian antimony strategy during a pivotal drilling period.