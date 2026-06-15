UK Banks Report Fraud Spike, Tech Firms Face Pressure

British banks have recorded a substantial increase in fraud losses, marking the sharpest rise since the COVID-era boom in technology-enabled scams. This escalation has renewed urgent calls for government action against online platforms, including Meta, where many fraudulent activities originate. Data from industry body UK Finance reveals that losses from authorised push payment (APP) fraud – where criminals trick victims into transferring money – surged by 19% last year, reaching £576.4 million ($772.78 million). These scams encompass significant investment and purchase fraud cases.

These figures coincide with a review of rules introduced in October 2024, which mandate banks and payments firms to reimburse victims of APP fraud up to £85,000. The United Kingdom remains the only country to enforce such a reimbursement scheme. According to UK Finance’s annual fraud report, which consolidates data from across the industry, banks successfully returned £354.3 million to victims. However, the overall APP fraud losses reported also include amounts not covered by the current reimbursement regime, highlighting the broader impact.

The industry highlights fraudsters’ increasing sophistication, leveraging social engineering often aided by AI, to widen their pool of potential victims. There is an urgent call for stronger, enforceable responsibilities on online tech platforms and telecoms, as the majority of APP fraud originates through these channels. It has been suggested that technology firms should contribute to reimbursement costs and implement stricter checks, such as seller verification. Concerns persist regarding platforms like Meta, which has struggled to curb illegal ads for high-risk investment products in Britain. Investment, purchase, and romance scams all reached their highest-ever levels last year. The Payment Systems Regulator has also urged tech firms, alongside banks and telecoms, to enhance user protection, as an independent review of the rules is expected in early July.