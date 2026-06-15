Turbulence Prompts Private Market Investor Scrutiny

Institutional investors are intensifying their scrutiny of private market investments following recent turbulence, notably at firms such as Partners Group. This global private markets investment manager provides services across private equity, real estate, debt, and infrastructure for institutional and private wealth clients. Partners Group (PGHN.S) recently capped withdrawals from a significant evergreen private equity fund due to increased redemptions, an action that unsettled markets and was echoed by a similar move from Blackstone in a large private credit fund, highlighting broader industry concerns.

The spotlight has primarily fallen on potential problems within loans issued by private credit funds managed by major asset managers. Investors are meticulously examining valuations, lending standards, and the capacity of software companies to navigate evolving artificial intelligence challenges. Consultants note that private market investments have generally lagged behind recent tech-driven stock gains, prompting some investors to exit. These outflows have been predominantly driven by retail investors, who typically respond more swiftly to market volatility and short-term performance fluctuations.

While institutional investors are not broadly exiting, they are becoming increasingly discerning about their investment strategies. Consultants suggest that though allocations are maintained, some may defer new commitments, with a warier sentiment emerging as investors closely assess product liquidity terms. Benita von Lindeiner of c-alm raised concerns about private credit funds, some sold on the premise of easy liquidity despite feasibility doubts. She noted performance disparities among managers are becoming more apparent, indicating a period where “the wheat will be separated from the chaff.” Thomas Breitenmoser from Complementa also observed some pension fund clients expressing nervousness about Partners Group, suggesting potential for certain funds to reduce private markets exposure by not reinvesting in expiring programmes.