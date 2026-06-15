The United States stock market faces a pivotal week as a newly led Federal Reserve, under Chairman Kevin Warsh, confronts investor anxieties regarding interest rate hikes to combat inflation. Wall Street’s closely watched event comes as major stock indexes have cooled from recent torrid runs. The benchmark S&P 500 has dipped over 2% from its June 2 record high, while the Nasdaq Composite has slipped about 4.5%. Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index, often dubbed Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” recently hit two-month highs, indicating heightened market jitters.

Investors are keenly watching how Chairman Warsh handles his inaugural meeting, with market participants “parsing every word” for clues on future monetary policy. While the Fed is largely expected to hold rates steady this week, the focus will be on policymakers’ forward-looking views. Recent economic data, including a three-year high in U.S. consumer inflation for May and solid employment figures, suggest the central bank may lean towards containing inflation, potentially implying future rate increases. As Marvin Loh, senior global macro strategist at State Street, noted, understanding the new Fed’s “reaction function” will be key, and a “hawkish hold” could surprise the market.

Despite recent declines, the S&P 500 remains up more than 8% this year, and the Nasdaq over 11%. Technology shares, which drove earlier rallies, have led recent dips amidst overheating concerns. Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s SpaceX, a company focused on rockets and AI, made its highly anticipated stock market debut, with shares rising 19% to lift its valuation over $2 trillion. Any future Fed rate hikes could present headwinds for equities by increasing borrowing costs and making bonds more attractive. Warsh’s post-decision press conference and economic projections will be under intense scrutiny.